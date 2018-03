When: Friday, March 23, at 6 p.m.

Where: Casey’s Bar in Whitefish

More info: mtfishingfilmfest.com

Now in its fifth season, the Montana Fishing Film Fest offers Rocky Mountain anglers the absolute best display of home-grown exclusive content available. Enjoy films that highlight fishing right in our backyards. There will also be giveaways and raffles. Tickets are $12.

Comments

comments