When: Friday, March 23, at 9 p.m.

Where: Remington Bar in Whitefish

More info: remingtonbar.com

Nine charismatic men and women brightly outfitted to have their colorful nature match their expressive voice. Turkuaz is a rock band at its core that blends soulful sounds with potent funk grooves. Sanjaya and Friends open the show and tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

