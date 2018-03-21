DNA Problems

2:06 a.m. A woman was very upset that she lost her purse at an Evergreen bar.

4:32 a.m. A Kalispell man complained about some people who were “making noise all night.”

4:33 a.m. A Whitefish man broke a window with a broomstick before running from the cops. He was detained and brought to jail soon after.

10:04 a.m. Some snowmobiles were stolen from the Swiftcreek Trailhead. The perpetrators apparently had a party, too, because they trashed the trailhead. The reporting party wanted law enforcement to come up and dust for prints.

10:07 a.m. A Columbia Falls dog went for a swim in an icy lake.

11:55 a.m. A local woman said she had a flat tire and she suspects her neighbor has something to do with it. Law enforcement advised her that she was going to need more evidence than a hunch and that she should just take the tire to a local repair shop.

12:28 p.m. A local woman was agitated that someone was bulldozing land along U.S. Highway 93. She was worried they were going to damage the underground tunnels in that area.

1:09 p.m. A guy named Chris was drunk and having a bad day.

2:02 p.m. A Bigfork resident received an ominous text message stating, “you didn’t learn the last time, you better watch yourself,” along with a link to a video of two people fighting.

2:29 p.m. The local woman called back with additional concerns about the underground tunnels along U.S. Highway 93.

3:35 p.m. A Kalispell man was “under the influence of something.”

5:09 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because the ancestry DNA kit she purchased online did not work. She was asked if she had called the customer service department at the company she purchased the kit from. She had not.

8:45 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to let them know he’s speeding through town, although he actually had a pretty good reason: He had to get to the hospital to perform an emergency C-section.

10:02 p.m. A Kalispell family called 911 because a burglar was trying to kick down the door. Upon further investigation it was actually a 5-year-old from across the street who apparently got locked out. The family helped the kid get home.

