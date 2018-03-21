Montana to Receive $29M for Conservation, Recreation

BILLINGS — The U.S. Department of the Interior says Montana will receive more than $29 million in funding for critical state conservation and outdoor recreation projects.

KULR-TV reported Tuesday that more than $9 million will go to Sport Fish Restoration and more than $21 million will go to Wildlife Restoration funds.

The funds will be distributed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The funds are generated through hunting, shooting, boating, small engine fuel and sport fishing tackle taxes.

Bob Gibson with the Fish, Wildlife and parks says the agency had been aware of the upcoming funding for quite some time and was waiting for the money to become available.

Comments

comments