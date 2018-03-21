Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting in Hungry Horse

A 57-year-old Hungry Horse woman is in stable condition after her ex-husband allegedly shot her in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

James Erickson, 62, was arrested and is currently being held on a felony assault with a weapon charge, according to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on Mountain Drive in Hungry Horse shortly before 12 p.m. When they arrived, the deputies found the woman lying outside with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Erickson was found at a nearby residence and deputies took him in for questioning. He is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

Curry said the incident remains under investigation.

