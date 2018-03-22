Missoula County Seeking Help in Solving Beating Death

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying whoever is responsible for beating a woman who died of head injuries she suffered on March 3.

The sheriff’s office says 47-year-old Susan Wood died on Friday, nearly two weeks after being found unconscious on a rural road just northwest of Missoula.

Detective Capt. David Conway said officers were never able to speak with Wood about what happened. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Lt. Robert Kennedy says Wood walked almost everywhere she went and walked slowly with a slight limp.

A review of surveillance video showed Wood walking near Lowe’s on Reserve Street about 90 minutes before she was found several miles away. Detectives believe she got into a vehicle at some point.

