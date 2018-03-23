I had to take a few minutes to make a statement on the article (Feb. 14 Beacon: “The Gun Debate”).

It seems these students don’t understand what requirements are already in place when trying to purchase a firearm.

Also, legal firearms obtained by legal means can be used by “bad people” with evil intentions to harm innocent people.

That is the key: evil intentions.

Malice aforethought coupled with action cause a bad actor to harm others.

Stop the bad guys but leave our gun rights alone. They are unalienable rights.

Keep your hands off.

Carl LeBlanc

Kalispell

