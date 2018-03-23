Montana Agrees to 3-Year-Deal with Men’s Hoops Coach DeCuire

MISSOULA — The University of Montana has reached an agreement on a new three-year contract with men’s basketball coach Travis DeCuire.

Athletic director Kent Haslam tells the Missoulian DeCuire’s base salary would increase from $155,000 to $175,000 a year, plus incentives. The Board of Regents has to approve the deal.

Haslam says he brought up renegotiating DeCuire’s contract on the team’s trip back from Wichita, Kansas, where the Griz lost to Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

DeCuire’s current contract is set to expire in June 2019. The new one would run through June 2021.

DeCuire was named coach of the year in the Big Sky Conference and by the National Association of Basketball Coaches for District 6. The Griz have had three 20-win seasons in DeCuire’s four years. Montana went 26-8 this year and was unbeaten at home.

