Ex-Democratic Chairman Seeks Green Party Qualification Data

HELENA — A former Montana Democratic Party chairman is seeking the election records used this month to verify the Green Party’s qualification for the state ballot.

Jim Larson filed his public records request to Secretary of State Corey Stapleton’s office on March 15, and similar requests to elections officials in four counties. Larson wants the individual voter information and copies of the signatures submitted.

Larson’s letter does not say why he is requesting the information and he did not immediately return a call or email on Monday.

Stapleton called the request a challenge to the Green Party’s signatures. He says his office is working with the clerks of all four counties being challenged.

Green Party candidates have filed for the state’s U.S. Senate, House and a handful of legislative races. The politically left party could siphon votes from Democratic candidates.

