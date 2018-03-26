Whitefish Mountain Resort Breaks Record for Skier Visits

With two full weeks left in the 2017-2018 winter ski season, Whitefish Mountain Resort has surpassed last year’s record of 346,859 total skier visits.

The resort announced that it expected to go over 350,000 skier visits today.

“We have been very fortunate to have yet another season of above-average snowfall to complement the loyalty of our season passholders as well as our returning out-of-town guests,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said in a press release.

“At the same time we are seeing continued growth,” Graves continued, “we’ve been pleased how the addition of East Rim/Chair 5 has helped to disperse our guests in such a way to maintain the experience of un-crowded slopes.”

The resort also said this year marked a record for pre-season winter season pass sales, and the number of passholder skier days was expected to surpass last year’s total today.

Whitefish Mountain Resort will close for the season on Sunday, April 8.

