Ben Johnson Out as Whitefish Girls Basketball Coach

Whitefish High School is looking for a new girls basketball coach.

Third-year coach Ben Johnson confirmed that he has stepped down following three seasons with the Bulldogs. Johnson cited an inability to secure full-time employment in Whitefish during his three years as part of the reason for his departure.

Johnson came to Whitefish in 2015 following a successful three-year run at Class C Gardiner High School. He led the Bruins to the 2015 Class C state championship and was named that season’s Montana Coaches Association Coach of the Year. In three seasons, Johnson led Gardiner to a 62-18 record.

In Whitefish, however, Johnson was unable to replicate that success, going 2-18 in the 2017-18 season with just one Northwest A conference victory. The Bulldogs have not had a winning season since 2007-08.

