Columbia Falls Man Charged With Assault After Standoff

A 33-year-old Columbia Falls man has been charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon and one count of misdemeanor family member assault after a standoff with police on March 19.

Ronald Lindsay was arrested last week and is set to appear in court next month.

According to court documents and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Lindsey allegedly threatened multiple people inside a Lower Valley home with a baseball bat. Deputies responded to the scene and attempted to talk to Lindsay, who refused to come out of the house. The Flathead County SWAT team was deployed to the scene and negotiators tried to get Lindsey to turn himself in. When negotiations proved fruitless, the SWAT team fired pepper spray into the house. Lindsey came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.

If convicted, Lindsey could face up to 40 years in prison.

