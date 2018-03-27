Five Flathead Valley Players on Badlands Bowl Roster

Logan Kolodejchuk rushes in the second half of the 2017 Class A state championship game against Hamilton on Nov. 18, 2017. The Wildcats won 26-14. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

A quintet of local football players has been selected to represent the state of Montana in the annual Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl.

Glacier’s Drew Turner (RB) and Jackson Pepe (LB); Columbia Falls’ Logan Kolodejchuk (DL) and Austin Green (S); and Flathead’s Michael Lee (DL) were all named to the roster. Glacier’s Mark Estes (WR/DB) is an alternate. Eureka head coach Trevor Utter is an assistant coach for the Montana team, which will be led by Chris Murdock of Billings Senior.

The game pits the top outgoing seniors from Montana against their counterparts from North Dakota, and will be played on June 16 at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson, North Dakota. Montana won last year’s Badlands Bowl 65-0, the most lopsided final in the game’s 24-year history.

