Help Needed: Employment Projections in Montana

Earlier this month, the Department of Labor and Industry released its employment and labor force projections for the state from 2016 through 2026. DLI predicts that with forecasted employment growth and retirements, the unemployment rate could be as little as 2 percent by 2026.

Through 2018, the state is expected to add 6,010 jobs each year, and then slow to 5,380 annually through 2026 as the labor market is expected to tighten.

Basing its projection on historic employment data, current census data, and various economic modeling scenarios, this is where the department sees employment in Montana going in the next decade.

