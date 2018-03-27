5:18 a.m. Some pants were found in Kalispell.

11:29 a.m. A Kalispell dog bit someone.

12:54 p.m. A dog was harassing some area deer.

1:16 p.m. Daisy the dog ran away from home.

2:33 p.m. A car was slowly driving through Bigfork.

4:29 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident got a mysterious letter stating, “I know where you live,” which seems pretty redundant because they sent the letter to the recipient’s house.

7:04 p.m. A man napped in a ditch.

10:37 p.m. A Flathead County man called 911 because his ex-wife was planning on taking their kid to Australia.

