Kalispell’s Hulslander Enjoys Record-setting Year on Ice

Glacier High School graduate McKenna Hulslander won a school-record 14 games in goal in her first collegiate season and led Hamline University to a third-place finish at the NCAA Division III women’s hockey championships on March 17 in Northfield, Vermont.

Hulslander, a freshman netminder for the Pipers, made 30 saves in Hamline’s 5-4 overtime win over Plattsburgh State in the third-place game. Hamline qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history this year, and Hulslander started all three tournament games after sharing goalie duties in the regular season. On the year, Hulslander started 17 times with a 2.47 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

Comments

comments