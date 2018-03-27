Locals Help Carroll College Women to Historic Season

The Carroll College women’s basketball team reached the Sweet 16 of the NAIA National Championships in Billings, capping a memorable campaign that included the team’s first Frontier Conference title in more than 10 years.

Carroll’s roster includes three Glacier High School grads: Cassidy Hashley, Taylor Salonen and Nikki Krueger. Salonen, a sophomore, grew into one of Carroll’s more consistent contributors. She averaged 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 33 games off the Saints’ bench, and shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range.

Hashley, an honorable mention All-American in 2016-17, missed the season with an injury, while Krueger, a freshman, saw limited action.

