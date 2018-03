When: Saturday, March 31, at 1 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort

More info: skiwhitefish.com

This demolition derby on skis is a non-pyrotechnic fireworks show meets a 50-car pileup, and it’s just plain fun. It’s also a highly spectator-friendly event. Before the antics, stop by the Winter Brewfest and sample craft beers from around the region. Proceeds fund the free S.N.O.W. Bus. Brewfest tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

