A Tribute to Volunteers

Anyone interested in having their names and messages immortalized in the new Volunteer Plaza at the Flathead County Fairgrounds has until April 15 to order a custom-engraved brick.

The new Volunteer Plaza is located at the south end of the fairgrounds’ historic grandstands, which were built more than a century ago. A collaboration of many, the plaza received support from the Flathead County Fair Board, the county commission, the local 4-H Shooting Sports, and Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Roundup for Safety program.

Engraving the plaza’s bricks is part of the Flathead 4-H Foundation’s celebration of the local 4-H groups’ centennial in 2017. The engraved bricks cost $100 and have room for three lines, with 20 characters per line.

Each local 4-H club receives $10 per brick they sell, and the balance goes toward engraving and shipping. As it stands, the plaza has blank bricks installed, and the engraved bricks are expected to arrive and be installed in June.

Volunteer Plaza was also a way for the 4-H Foundation to install an access ramp at the grandstands’ south entrance; the north entrance has such a ramp, but the south entrance, used by many organizations including Flathead County 4-H Shooting Sports, only had concrete stairs.

The engraved bricks will cover the plaza as a tribute to the many volunteers working tirelessly to make the Flathead Valley a better place. The 4-H Foundation noted, “it is intended for anyone to honor a volunteer, or their family, that may have had a positive impact in their life. Many families go back many generations of volunteerism, and our local 4-H Foundation is very excited about having a permanent place to honor them.”

Anyone interested in purchasing an engraved brick for the first installation at Volunteer Plaza should do so by April 15. For more information, call the Flathead County Extension Office at (406) 758-5553, or visit the Flathead 4-H Foundation’s website at www.flathead4h.com.

Comments

comments