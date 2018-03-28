Calling All Clowns

12:49 a.m. A drunk guy was kicked out of a Kalispell bar. The man was angry and threatened to fight his expulsion in the court of public opinion: Facebook.

2:21 a.m. A dog was barking.

2:54 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because they were convinced that someone had snuck a device into their home that makes everything shake.

7:10 a.m. A deer was struck by a car and needed medical attention.

10:25 a.m. A Kalispell man said someone he did not know sent him a message on Facebook asking for $2,000. The man obviously sent the money but now is thinking that wasn’t a smart idea and that he might have been the victim of a scam.

4:08 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported finding a Craigslist ad “calling for all clowns to rise up” and meet at Woodland Park later that day. The “clowns” were also advised to “bring your tools.”

4:44 p.m. A Kalispell resident had questions about social media.

5:01 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because two children crossed the street in an unsafe manner.

