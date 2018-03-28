Judge Orders Release of Redacted UM Rape Case Records

MISSOULA — A judge has ordered the Commissioner of Higher Education to release certain redacted records related to the university system’s handling of a rape allegation at the University of Montana.

The Missoulian reports District Judge Mike Menahan reviewed the documents and said they could be released with redactions while still maintaining student privacy.

“Into the Wild” author Jon Krakauer requested the records to learn why Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian overturned a campus decision to expel a quarterback for violating the school’s code of conduct.

The player was later acquitted of a rape charge.

Menahan ordered the records released by May 23 unless one of the parties appeals to the Montana Supreme Court.

Attorney David Paoli has argued the redactions are futile because Krakauer requested a specific student’s records.

