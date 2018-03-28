Michael Martin Murphey Performs in Bigfork

The Montana Troubadour Series presents Michael Martin Murphey with Rob and Halladay Quist and the Flathead’s rising artist, Alea Leilani.

Murphey will be making up his postponed November concerts on Monday, April 2, and Tuesday, April 3, at 7 p.m. at the Bigfork Center for Performing Arts.

Murphey is singer/songwriter best known for writing and performing western music, country music and popular music. A multiple Grammy nominee, Murphey has six gold albums, including Cowboy Songs, the first album of cowboy music to achieve gold status since Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs by Marty Robbins in 1959.

Ticket prices are $51 if purchased prior to March 31 and $63 after March 31. Tickets can be purchased at www.bigforkcenter.org and Electric Avenue Gifts. For more information, call (406) 858-0204, or email flatheaddtr@gmail.com.

