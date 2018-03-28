Montana Goes 4 Weeks Without Traffic Deaths

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 2 at the intersection of Reserve Drive past two white markers placed by the American Legion. Beacon File Photo

The state of Montana has gone a full month without a fatal crash on its roads, according to the state Department of Transportation.

There hasn’t been a traffic fatality since Feb. 26, the department reported.

“Four weeks without anyone dying in a crash is certainly encouraging, and we hope all Montanans are onboard to keep the momentum going,” said Mike Tooley, director of the Montana Department of Transportation. “Everyone who travels by motor vehicle, foot, and bicycle needs to be diligent about ensuring their safety and others on the road.”

On average, the number of crash fatalities in Montana was 8 percent lower in 2012-2016 than it was in the previous five years. During the same time, the number of serious injuries in traffic crashes also fell by 14 percent.

The department views the safety streak as progress toward Vision Zero, the state’s efforts to have zero deaths and injuries on Montana roadways through engineering, education, emergency response, and enforcement of traffic laws.

“We are heading into the deadliest time of year on Montana roads. June through August is when more than half of all fatalities occur during a year,” Tooley continued. “MDT will do our part to help make the roads as safe as possible, but we need everyone to be smart and safe when traveling. Even one death or serious injury is too many.”

