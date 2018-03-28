Whitefish Man Who Died Saving His Daughter in Maui Identified

HONOLULU — A Whitefish man, who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui, was identified as 46-year-old Brian Lazorishak, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

A large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools at Kahakuloa at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lazorishak jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where bystanders used towels to pull her up the ledge.

But when the people on shore looked back to the man, he was floating face down.

Firefighters in a helicopter and lifeguards on rescue watercraft pulled Lazorishak from the water. He was airlifted and firefighters began CPR, but he died on the scene.

It was the 16th ocean-related death on Maui this year.

Comments

comments