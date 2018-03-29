Dead Plants

1:02 a.m. Some “baby daddy” drama was reported in Kalispell.

2:40 a.m. A Kalispell woman took an entire shopping cart full of items into a bathroom at an area grocery store.

6:40 a.m. Someone reported finding a tool belt.

8:03 a.m. A Columbia Falls gas station manager called 911 to report a theft. Apparently, a woman came into the gas station last week asking for $10 worth of gas and promising to come back with $10 when she returned from the bank. The manager thought the woman seemed trustworthy and let her take $10 worth of gas. Surprisingly, the woman did not come back with $10.

8:42 a.m. A Kalispell teen was refusing to go to school.

9:25 a.m. A local resident received a letter explaining they were about to receive a life insurance payout, but they had no clue who had died or who had put them in their will.

10:29 a.m. A dog was causing problems on Three Mile Drive.

10:52 a.m. A car was egged.

11:36 a.m. A woman visiting from Louisiana called 911 to ask if it was ok if she drove around utilizing her learner’s permit.

12:20 p.m. An angry guy was sleeping in a car.

1 p.m. A Whitefish resident called because a deer had been hit by a car and it was currently incapacitated in their front yard.

1:17 p.m. A Kalispell resident called the police because their neighbor’s plants were dead and they were concerned that the neighbor was too.

2:08 p.m. A bike was stolen.

2:34 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported finding prostitutes at an area hotel.

2:50 p.m. A Kalispell woman found a dog on her property and didn’t know what to do with it.

2:57 p.m. A Kalispell man was driving like a jerk.

4:31 p.m. A teenager was walking though Bigfork without a jacket.

5 p.m. A First Street resident in Kalispell called 911 because their neighbor’s dogs are looking pretty thin. The resident wished to remain anonymous.

6:18 p.m. There was a man in a purple car who “looked kind of creepy.”

7:43 p.m. A Kalispell man’s dog was vomiting so he took it to the vet. After some testing, it was revealed the dog had methamphetamine in its system. The owner wanted his apartment tested for meth.

8:25 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to see if her nephew was in jail and if he had been sent to Pennsylvania yet. Law enforcement had no clue what she was talking about.

9 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported a car engine theft.

9:08 p.m. Some kids prank called 911.

9:48 p.m. Someone was rude.

Comments

comments