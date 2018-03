When: Saturday, March 31, at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine

Event includes egg hunt and hike, face painting, crafts, storybook reading and games. Egg hunt and hike will begin at the top of every hour. Each child will complete the hike while collecting one of each color egg hidden along the trail. Tickets are $6. Bring your own basket!

