Unique Charles Russell Book Up For Auction in Lewistown

BILLINGS — A copy of famed Montana western artist Charles M. Russell’s book “Good Medicine: The Illustrated Letters of Charles M. Russell” will be put up for auction.

The book, which is autographed by comedian Will Rogers, is one of several pieces once owned by now-deceased western author and artist Will James that are being auctioned off in Lewistown by Shobe Auction and Realty. The auction starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Billings Gazette reports that roughly 30 pieces include Will James original lithographs, pencil sketches and books. Also offered at the auction are Charlie Russell’s personal shaving mug and brush, numerous modern and historic firearms, paintings and silver coins.

A large collection of James’ writings and artwork resides in Billings’ Yellowstone Art Museum and the Whitney Art Museum in Cody, Wyoming.

