Flooding Expected to Close Kalispell’s Begg Dog Park for Weeks

Begg Dog Park on the south side of Kalispell has been closed due to flooding for nearly two weeks and might not reopen until May.

Diane Bokor, a volunteer and steering committee member with Paws to Play, the nonprofit support group for the dog park, said city officials have told the group to expect the park to remain closed anywhere from four to eight weeks. Bokor said the primary concern is making sure the ground is completely dry before letting dogs and people back in.

Once the water recedes, the city of Kalispell will be installing a number of new amenities funded with donations from Paws to Play and the Northwest Montana Association of Realtors. The improvements include a new water fountain (for humans and dogs), a bike rack, a message board and a footbridge connecting the parking lot with the park.

“By the time the park reopens, everything should be ready,” Bokor said.

Begg Dog Park opened in September 2017. Begg Park has 6.24 acres that include a gazebo, playground and basketball court, as well as parking. The designated dog park is fenced in and encompasses 3.5 acres. The park is located on Begg Park Drive, off Airport Road.

For more information about Paws to Play, including how to donate and volunteer, as well as upcoming fundraiser events, visit www.pawstoplay.org.

