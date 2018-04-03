Cat In A Jar

9:25 a.m. A Kila man called 911 to let them know he was going to create a “road rage” incident.

10:55 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 and accused her ex-husband of theft.

11:04 a.m. A carpet was found in the middle of Highway 35.

12:07 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone towed his truck. Complicating matters, the caller does not know his own license plate number.

2:40 p.m. A dirt-covered van was cutting people off in Kalispell.

4:03 p.m. A man walked into the sheriff’s office with some paperwork and wanted an opinion on it.

4:05 p.m. A drunk man stumbled around trying to pump gas.

6:05 p.m. A gambler accidently called 911.

6:11 p.m. A tarp was found in the middle of the road.

6:35 p.m. A man was climbing over a fence in Coram. The caller thought he was up to no good.

7:27 p.m. A Kalispell resident brought a cat with its head stuck in a jar to the local animal shelter. The cat’s head was removed from a jar and it is now living at the shelter.

