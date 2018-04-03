‘The Creation’ at Glacier Symphony’s Easter Festival

Glacier Symphony’s Easter Festival will offer Haydn’s sacred oratorio, “The Creation,” a grand performance featuring orchestra, chorale and three voice soloists. Patterned after Easter Festivals held annually in Europe and around the world, the festival offers three concerts over the course of four days.

Opening the festival on Thursday, April 5, will be a Recital of Voices that features three acclaimed guest soloists; soprano Sari Gruber, tenor Brian Cheney and bass John Sweeney with piano accompaniment by Jenanne Solberg. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Glacier High School Performance Hall. Admission is free to this opening night concert

The Saturday, April 7, concert will be Bach Cantata No. 140 for orchestra, chorus and soloists. The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Flathead High Performance Hall, Kalispell.

On Sunday, April 8, the concert will be devoted to The Creation, featuring orchestra, chorale and three voice soloists. This is an astounding and thrilling work with text drawn directly from the Genesis. The performance will be held at 3 p.m. at Flathead High Performance Hall, Kalispell. Purchase tickets to the Saturday and Sunday shows at www.gscmusic.org.

