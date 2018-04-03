Kalispell Restaurant Opens at New Main Street Location

The Italian restaurant Scottibelli’s Ristorante Italiano has opened in its newly purchased building in downtown Kalispell, two blocks south from its current leased location.

Renato Scottibelli opened the original restaurant on Main Street in 2009, offering Italian cuisine and wine and developing a devoted following. His purchase of the new digs at 302 South Main St., which previously housed Genki Restaurant, was financed by Whitefish Credit Union and Montana and Idaho Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit financing company that helps entrepreneurs who can’t obtain financing, in full or in part, from a traditional lender.

“I feel incredibly fortunate that the Kalispell community has embraced my traditional Italian cooking and appreciates the relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere that my staff and I have worked so hard to create,” Scottibelli said.

The restaurant’s hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. for dinner. On Saturday, the restaurant is open 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. for dinner. For reservations, call (406) 890-7800.

