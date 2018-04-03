Spotlight Event: The Recovery of the Grizzly

When: Wednesday, April 4, at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College

More info: www.bmwf.org

Each year, The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation partners with fellow community groups to bring interesting topics to the public through the Wilderness Speaker Series. Rick Mace, a wildlife biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will outline the history of the road to recovery for the grizzly bear and what it means to have them removed from the Endangered Species Act. The event is free and all are welcome.

