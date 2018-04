A 52-year-old Lake County man was found dead on April 3, a day after he went missing in the St. Ignatius area.

Michael Eugene Wheeler had been hunting for animal sheds in the Pistol Creek area when he got separated from a family member during a snowstorm. Wheeler was reported missing shortly after 10 p.m.

Wheeler’s body was found the following morning. His body has been transferred to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

