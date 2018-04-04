Spotlight Event: Bigfork Independent Film Festival

When: Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7

Where: Bigfork Center for Performing Arts

More info: bigforkfilmfestival.com

This film festival will feature a variety of short, feature, animated and student films made in Montana that will be shown over two days. These films were submitted by filmmakers who either wrote, directed or produced them, and sometimes all three. The films are divided into six film blocks – each block is between two and three hours long. For complete schedule and tickets, visit bigforkfilmfestival.com.

Comments

comments