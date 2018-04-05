Ex-Montana Education Leader Picked as Seattle Superintendent

HELENA — Montana’s former Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau has been selected as the next superintendent of Seattle Public Schools.

The Independent Record reports that Juneau was selected Wednesday night. She was one of the three finalists Seattle’s school board interviewed for the job.

Juneau will manage a district of nearly 54,000 students. She oversaw about 150,000 students in Montana.

Juneau will be responsible for closing large achievement gaps and coping with a significant budget shortfall. But until that happens, Juneau told the public she is prepared to have tough conversations about where to put limited resources.

The Seattle Times reported that Juneau will be the school district’s fifth superintendent in 10 years and is expected to earn around $300,000.

