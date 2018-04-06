Disability Services Provider Helena Industries to Close

HELENA — Helena Industries, which provides services for hundreds of Montana residents with disabilities, has announced it will close April 13.

The Independent Record reports that staff members were notified on Thursday the organization will lay off employees over the next week.

Helena Industries has offices in Bozeman, Great Falls, Butte and Anaconda. Its website says it serves more than 900 people with disabilities each year.

The organization says its board of directors considered multiple avenues before deciding to close. The organization plans to file for bankruptcy protection April 17.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services is ending contracts and reducing rates for providers such as Helena Industries in response to deep state budget cuts.

The organization’s clients will be transferred to the state.

