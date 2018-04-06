Eight Spring Events to Mark on Your Calendar

Summer and winter are the blockbuster seasons in the Flathead Valley, but don’t sleep on spring.

There’s plenty going on in the Flathead’s pre-summer shoulder season, when locals still have the run of the valley and the events are extra exuberant as residents continue shaking off their cabin fever.

So while you’re already plotting for June and July, keep an eye on the coming weeks, mark your calendars, and don’t forget to put an umbrella in your car just in case.

52nd Annual Creston Auction & Country Fair

When: April 6-8

Where: Creston

What: This community event raises money for the all-volunteer Creston Fire Department. All proceeds pay for training, equipment and other needs for the volunteers of the rural fire department. Consignment Day is Friday, and the large items — RV, marine, auto, farm equipment — go to bid Sunday.

More info: www.crestonfire.org

2018 Whitefish Pond Skim

When: April 7

Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort

What: Celebrate the end of another ski season in Whitefish with some of the sport’s brave and/or foolish as they put on a costume, gather speed on the hill, then try to skim their skis and boards across a pond of cold, liquid water. It’s hilarious, and with only 60 competitor spots available, it fills up fast!

More info: www.skiwhitefish.com/event/2018-whitefish-pond-skim

Rocky Mountain Riff Fest

When: April 20-21

Where: Downtown Kalispell

What: Two nights of sweet guitar licks from a lineup of some of the region’s hardest rockers. Wander through as this block party between Old School Records and the Eagles in downtown Kalispell overtakes First Avenue West.

More info: www.facebook.com/events/202075700340876

50th Annual Kyiyo Pow Wow

When: April 20-21

Where: Adams Center, Missoula

What: This annual celebration unifies all Native Americans from across the nation in dancing, singing, and sharing stories. It’s a celebration of the rich heritage of Native Americans.

More info: http://hs.umt.edu/kyiyo

Montana Spartan Race

When: May 5-6

Where: Flathead Lake Lodge, Bigfork

What: This is obstacle racing at its toughest, with a grueling Spartan Beast on the 5th, followed by the Spartan Sprint on the 6th. The race is a favorite among beginners and hardcore athletes alike.

More info: www.spartanrace.com

27th Family Forestry Expo

When: May 7-11

Where: Trumbull Creek Education Forest, 2 miles north of U.S. Highway 2 and Highway 40 Junction

What: A fun-filled day out in the woods, as participants learn about our working forests, with demonstrations of logging equipment, mule packing, logger sports, hands-on activities, a forest walk, exhibits, and more.

More info: www.familyforestryexpo.org

Feast Whitefish

When: May 11-19

Where: Whitefish

What: A full week to celebrate the culinary arts in Whitefish — join the Distiller’s Fest, eat up during Restaurant Week (during which local restaurants offer a special value menu), choose sides in the Burger Battle II, and get gussied up for the Grand Gala at the end of the week.

More info: www.feastwhitefish.com or call (406) 862-3501

43rd Annual Bigfork Whitewater Festival

When: May 25-27

Where: Bigfork, Swan River

What: Watch as paddlers of all sorts tackle the obstacles and fast-moving 1-mile stretch of the Swan River called the “Wild Mile.” Participants come from all over the world to play in Bigfork’s waters, and the scenic venue has plenty of viewing areas for spectators. The river pours everyone back into downtown Bigfork for plenty of fun in the evenings.

More info: www.bigforkwhitewaterfestival.com

For even more events and programming, visit www.FlatheadEvents.net.

