Whitefish Man Killed While Working on RV

A 57-year-old Whitefish man was killed after getting crushed by an RV he was working on in Evergreen.

According to Sheriff Chuck Curry, the man was trying to jack the RV up when it fell on top of him shortly before 4:30 p.m. on April 8. First responders found the man’s upper body pinned under the vehicle and were able to free him. The man was sent to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Curry identified the victim as Rusty Atchinson.

The incident remains under investigation.

