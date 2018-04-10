Billings Police Officer Shoots, Kills Man at Casino

BILLINGS — A Billings police officer shot and killed a man who was waving a gun around at a casino early Tuesday, marking the second fatal officer-involved shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.

Police Chief Rich St. John says the man’s ex-wife reported he had showed up at her house and told her he was going to rob a casino. Police found him at about 1 a.m.

St. John says Sgt. Brett Becker shot the 44-year-old man because he was threatening customers and refused to drop the gun. The man’s gun was a pellet gun.

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by a Billings police officer at a downtown apartment Monday morning. Officials say the man was waving a knife around, had thrown knives at officers and was advancing on officers.

