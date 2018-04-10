Evergreen Man Given Suspended Sentence for Sexual Assault

A 28-year-old Evergreen man was given a 15-year suspended sentence to the Montana State Prison for felony sexual assault.

Luke Schnabel was sentenced on April 5 in Flathead County District Court, nearly two months after pleading guilty by way of Alford to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

An Alford plea occurs when a defendant maintains and asserts their innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence that, if presented to a jury, could result in a conviction.

According to court records, Schnabel assaulted the girl on multiple occasions in 2016. In October 2016, Schnabel was charged with sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent. Schnabel initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As part of a plea agreement, the rape charge was dismissed earlier this year.

Schnabel was designated a level one sex offender at sentencing by Judge Heidi Ulbricht. Schnabel was given 14 days credit for time previously served in the county jail.

