Hungry Horse Man Denies Role in Shooting

A 62-year-old Hungry Horse man pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a weapon two weeks after his ex-wife was shot in a scuffle.

James Erickson appeared before Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison on April 5 or an arraignment. Erickson is set to stand trial in September.

Erickson was arrested on March 21 after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old woman lying outside a Hungry Horse home with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.According to court records, Erickson was at his home when his ex-wife arrived to return a vehicle to their daughter. Erickson allegedly took a .357 caliber pistol, pointed the gun at his ex-wife and told her to leave. Erickson later told law enforcement that he never intended to shoot his ex-wife but only scare her out of the residence.

The woman allegedly grabbed the barrel of the gun and as she did it went off. Erickson later stated that his finger was on the trigger when the woman grabbed the weapon.

If convicted Erickson could face up to 20 years in prison.

