New Owner Takes Reins at Hot Yoga Studio

Northwest Montana’s hottest yoga studio has a new owner in Christen Rak, who recently purchased the building that houses Mandala Montana, where instructors offer a variety of classes in a 105-degree setting.

“This is really a heart-based studio,” Rak said. “I really feel like I have put my heart into it and I am fully committed.”

Located on U.S. Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish, Mandala Montana’s seven instructors offer classes tailored to beginners and seasoned yoga practitioners, including Hot Soul Flow, Hot Bikram, Hot Fire Flow, Hot Vinyasa, as well as rotating workshops.

With a combined 800 training hours in Hatha, Yoga Therapy and Kundalini, Rak said acquiring the building was critical if she was going to continue offering hot yoga in the Flathead Valley.

“I am so excited,” she said.

Learn more about Mandala Montana at mandalahotyoga.com.

