Market Trends: Kalispell Single-Family Residence Sales

In honor of Jim Kelley’s legacy of contributions, I’m continuing to analyze and publish Flathead real estate market trends.

Kalispell area homes are now selling for more per square foot and selling for closer to their listing price, when comparing average sales activity over the past year to activity just two years ago.

This chart shows the past year’s single-family residence sales activity in Kalispell, with list prices between $150,000 and $450,000. Sold prices clung closely to list prices through $225,000. Sales above $225,000 show a shallow average sold price drop of only 5 percent of the listing price at the $450,000 chart maximum. Listing and sold prices average around $140 per square foot for most segments — a few segments show $150-170 per square foot.

Two years ago, sale prices clung to listing prices only through $175,000, as average sold prices dropped by as much as 8 percent of the listing price at $450,000. Prices averaged around $125 per square foot through $300,000 listings and $140-150 per square foot above that listing price.

There were 294 first quarter residential sales in Flathead County, versus 290 in the same period of 2017; 61 percent had small urban or suburban lots, 27 percent had 0.5-3 acres and 13 percent had more than 3 acres.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

