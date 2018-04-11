Missoula Fundraiser Prevents Home Sales Due to Overdue Taxes

MISSOULA — A fundraiser organized by a Missoula man brought in about $10,000 to pay past-due taxes on 30 mobile homes that were to be offered at auction.

After reading a news story about Missoula County’s plan to auction nearly 200 mobile homes because the county is required to collect the property taxes, Svein Newman started an online fundraiser.

He said it was unconscionable that someone should lose a home they own for a debt of less than $200. Other debts were higher.

The fundraiser brought in $9,730 by Tuesday’s deadline. ABC FOX Montana reports Newman told the county treasurer that someone gave him a check for $300 as he went to turn in the final payments.

The treasurer’s office didn’t return a phone call seeking to learn how many homes were offered at auction on Wednesday.

