Infants at Missoula Daycare Exposed to Meth by Caregiver

MISSOULA — A 30-year-old Missoula daycare worker faces child endangerment and drug charges after prosecutors say she was using methamphetamine while caring for infants.

Autumn Sienna Heinz was charged Wednesday with criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief. Her bail was set at $150,000. She did not enter a plea.

YMCA Interim Executive Director Heather Foster says Heinz would have had direct contact with about 12 babies.

Court records said Heinz smoked meth in a laundry room cabinet. A cleaning company said tests showed she may have also smoked in an employee bathroom, exhaling into a vent fan and exposing the entire daycare to meth. Cleanup costs could exceed $80,000.

Foster says the daycare is closed for cleaning while another YMCA facility is opening its drop-off daycare to try to maintain services for 56 children.

