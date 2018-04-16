Grateful for Garner’s Service

This June I’ll be voting for Frank Garner for House District 7 and I’m excited that he’s willing to continue to serve. As someone who grew up in Kalispell and raised my family here, I’ve known Frank Garner for many years and I’m grateful for his work and service.

Throughout the years we’ve hunted together, played softball, worked together and had a few laughs along the way. With his work with Rotary, the Lions Clubs, Big Brothers, youth sports, policing and the Legislature, I’ve always known Frank to put the needs of our community first. As a veteran I’ve been thankful for his work on veteran’s issues and I appreciate his service in Afghanistan and his commitment to those that serve. I am proud to call Frank my friend.

I hope you’ll join me in sending Frank back to represent us. I want him to know that I appreciate his character and I respect his continued service and support of our community.

Rick Parker

Kalispell

