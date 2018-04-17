Flathead Boys Soccer Coach Steps Down

Nate Evans, Flathead’s boys soccer coach for the last three seasons, has resigned, the school announced on April 17.

Evans helped turn around a once moribund program during his tenure, leading the Braves to a 6-7-2 record in 2017 and a fourth-place finish in the Western AA conference. The Braves went 6-6-3 the previous season, Flathead’s first six-win season in eight years, and Evans’ overall record was 15-17-10 in his three seasons at the helm. In the six combined seasons before Evans’ arrival, Flathead won just six regular season matches.

In a press release announcing the move, Flathead Activities Director Bryce Wilson said Evans’ “passion for soccer was reflected in the improvement of our program. He held our students to the highest standard on the field.”

