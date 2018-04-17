Flathead Valley Athletes Compete at Kalispell Mini-Invitational

Legends Stadium welcomed track and field athletes from schools around Northwest Montana at the Kalispell Mini-Invitational on April 10.

Battling less-than-ideal conditions throughout, competitors from Flathead, Glacier, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Bigfork and beyond shook off some early-season rust at the meet, the first competition of the season for many of the athletes.

In the girls events, Glacier’s Annie Hill fended off Bigfork’s Bryn Morley in a battle of state champions to win the 1,600-meter run, while Morley took home a first place of her own in the 800. Fellow Valkyries Anya Young (3,200) and Haile Norred (400) also picked up wins. Flathead’s Jessica Barnhart won the 100 and the Bravettes also won both relays along with winners in the high jump (Madde Boles) and long jump (Kennedy Kanter).

On the boys side, Glacier sprinters ruled the day with Ethan Larson and Drew Turner trading the top two spots in the 100 and 200 (Larson won the 100, Turner the 200). Flathead’s Ben Perrin took home the 800 title and his teammate Dawson Rinehart finished first in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Glacier’s Hunter Nicholson won three events — the high jump, long jump and triple jump.

