Snowmelt Wreaking Havoc Along Hi-Line

HAVRE — Snowmelt is washing out roads, flooding fields and spilling rivers and streams over their banks along Montana’s Hi-Line.

The spring runoff after a snowy winter has caused the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings and advisories from west of Cut Bank to Glasgow.

The weather service says major flooding is expected Wednesday along Big Sandy Creek near Havre. To the east, Beaver Creek between Saco and Hinsdale also is flooding.

Both streams feed into the Milk River, which forecasters say is expected to be in flood stage in most locations until the beginning of May.

Chinook Mayor Keith Hanson told residents Tuesday night to prepare for major flooding in and around that city.

The Havre Daily News reports County commissioners declared a disaster and that at least eight Blaine County roads are closed due to flooding.

