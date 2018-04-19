Company Confirms Closure of Kalispell Herberger’s

The expanded Herberger's opened at the Kalispell Center Mall on Sept. 12, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Kalispell Herberger’s department store will close after its parent company was sold at auction for liquidation on Wednesday.

Bon-Ton Stores confirmed the closure of the Kalispell location on Thursday with the announcement that all 250 stores will hold liquidation sales for the next 10 to 12 weeks, starting Friday, April 20.

On April 18, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved a purchasing bid for the Bon-Ton chains of stores for the Great American Group LLC and Tiger Capital Group LLC.

The stores’ websites will continue serving customers through the closures as well. The stores include Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers.

The Kalispell Herberger’s finished a 40,000-square-foot expansion in 2017 and employs between 60 and 75 people depending on the season.

Comments

comments